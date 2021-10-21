A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
A short-handed United Township High School football team put up a valiant effort that came up short in Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference clash in Galesburg.
Even though it was basically billed as a warm-up for the post-season, Monday night’s non-conference volleyball battle between Moline and Rock Island at Wharton Field House brought back thoughts of the heavyweight boxing matches the historic arena hosted in the 1940s and 1950s.
GENESEO — The best of friends since their preschool days, it took considerably longer for Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin to find their way to the tennis courts together.
Moline captures its first Western Big 6 title since 2018 with dominating victory over Sterling. The Maroons' 38-7 win was its first over the Golden Warriors since they joined the conference in 2019.
Illinois girls swimming Metro Honor Roll
SILVIS — Panther senior forward Abdelakim Baba-Traore scored three of his four goals within a six-minute span early in the first period, and United Township coasted to an 8-1 victory over East Peoria in Class 3A regional soccer action on Saturday afternoon at UT’s soccer field in Silvis.
United Township's Maddie Miller has already won four races and placed second in two others, but her biggest accomplishments - before college at least - still lie ahead of her.
Rusty VanWetzinga won his 100th game as the football coach at Pleasant Valley on Friday, a 28-14 win at Dubuque Senior that was a team effort.
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
Moline wrestling standout Kole Brower announced his commitment to Illinois on Friday. But before he leaves, he still has a lot he wants to accomplish in high school.