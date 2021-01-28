THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There will be high school basketball in Illinois this winter — at least in some places of the state and in some form.
- Updated
CORALVILLE — There was hardly an ounce of celebration from Ella Schmit following her second consecutive state wrestling championship Saturday.
- Updated
It appears as if there is movement toward high schools in Illinois being able to salvage some sort of a prep basketball season this winter.
- Updated
The opening week of the 2021-22 prep boys' basketball season looks as if it will be a most challenging one for the United Township Panthers.
- Updated
Basketball can be a simple game at times. When the ball goes through the basket, everything else can look pretty good.
- Updated
CORALVILLE — Just six years ago, Virginia Cacho was living in poverty-stricken Honduras and uneducated. She couldn’t speak English and knew very little about the sport of wrestling.
- Updated
CLINTON — Right after suffering a pin in the blink of an eye Thursday against North Scott, Assumption's Aiden Morgan went back into the wrestling room.
- Updated
When the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association conducted its first girls' state wrestling tournament two years ago, there were 87 participants spread over 10 weight classes.
- Updated
The play was not drawn up for Bettendorf’s TJ Bogan, but Bogan made the right call at the right time.
- Updated
With less than three minutes left, Davenport North looked like it had secured a cross-town victory, leading by 13 over Davenport Central. But the Blue Devils didn't go easy.