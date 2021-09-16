THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
UTHS quarterback Matthew Kelley came back from injury to lead the Panthers on two scoring drives in the final 3:27. He finished with 223 yards and two touchdowns. The win moved UTHS to 3-0 for the first time since 2001.
The best volleyball action on a hot Saturday afternoon at Wharton Field House was definitely saved for the end.
Loaded with senior experience, the 2021 season has been another perfect one for the Riverdale boys golf team.
Friday night's Western Big 6 football opener had a greater personal meaning for first-year Alleman head coach Fritz Dieudonne.
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
Family ties have helped to strengthen the Rockridge girls golf team this season, in more ways than one.
United Township posted a tight 22-17 win over Geneseo in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
When the opportunity presented itself, Pleasant Valley’s Chloe Cline was ready.
North Scott won its home invitationals Tuesday afternoon at Scott County Park in Eldridge.