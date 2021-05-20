THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Michelle Lillis accomplished so much in her four years as athletic director at Rock Island High School.
Shannyn Vogler came to Bettendorf's girls golf program with a mature golf game. A team atmosphere has helped Vogler grow as a person and as a team leader.
Rock Island junior shortstop Taylor Pannell, this week’s Illinois Pacesetter, continues to work at improving every facet of her game as one of the top-ranked players in her class.
Pleasant Valley recorded wins in eight events Thursday night at the state-qualifying meet, half of those in relays.
Jordan Ledford allows two hits, UT rallies late to beat Moline
Winners of four in a row coming into Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference softball matchup against Moline, the United Township High School softball team was just five outs away from extending its winning streak.
Here is a look at the local Iowa girls track and field state qualifiers. The state meet is Thursday through Saturday next week in Des Moines.
Sophia Utsinger had a pair of goals as Bettendorf snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Geneseo on Saturday.
After a quiet start to Thursday’s Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader in Geneseo, the Moline softball team’s bats exploded for 17 hits and 16 runs in Game 2.
Here is a look at the local Iowa boys track and field state qualifiers. The state meet is Thursday through Saturday next week in Des Moines.