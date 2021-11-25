 Skip to main content
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

Pacestter Tanner Williams heads into final season with eye on a promising future

Tanner Williams, Orion senior forward, is off to another fast start with 82 points, 26 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Chargers went 4-0 and won their own Orion Tip-Off Classic, with Williams earning All-Tournament honors. Orion's seven seniors all have high hopes this year after going 30-4 and coming within a whisker of the Final Four. Pictured with Williams are Nick Lapaczonek, Zach Kahley, Brady Hancock, Royce Woodley, Trent DeDecker and Cory Stiles.

A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:

