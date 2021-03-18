 Skip to main content
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

Rocks blessed with deep, explosive sprint crew

The Rock Island girls' track team is counting on 13 athletes in the sprint and hurdles events. According to Rocky coach Michelle Lillis, this is the deepest sprint crew in her 15-year tenure.

 Paul Colletti

High school photos from 10 years ago this week.

