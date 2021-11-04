THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Springfield beat Rock Island 94-72 on Friday night in what turned out to be the highest scoring football game in Illinois state playoff history.
- Updated
GALESBURG — For the first time since 2013, Rock Island High School volleyball has earned a regional title.
- Updated
ELDRIDGE — North Scott jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter of Friday’s Class 4A first round playoff game.
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
- Updated
Friday’s IHSA Class 3A Collinsville Sectional title game didn’t quite play out the way the Moline Maroons had hoped, although Moline was in it right to the end.
- Updated
The Moline girls swim team won a fourth consecutive Western Big 6 Conference title on Saturday afternoon, the school’s longest run of titles since 1985-88.
- Updated
ALEDO — Facing the daunting task of trying to overcome a 25-point deficit with one quarter in which to do so, Mercer County did not blink.
There was no tuning necessary, Moline started in perfect harmony while drumming Hampshire with a strong start in Illinois high school football…
- Updated
The Pleasant Valley girls cross country team received top-20 finishes from Josie Case and Lizzie McVey on Friday to finish second at the state meet.
- Updated
FULTON — From the opening kickoff on a perfect Saturday afternoon for football, the Fulton Steamers showed the focus their coach was looking for going into the postseason.