Throwback Thursday: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It was an ending no one wanted to see at the conclusion of Moline’s 4-1 Western Big 6 Conference boys soccer win at United Township on Tuesday evening.
- Updated
After a six-point loss in the teams' matchup this past spring, Moline QB Ponder was determined to deliver a winning effort against Alleman, and did just that as Moline rolled to a 56-0 Western Big 6 victory over the Pioneers.
- Updated
High School soccer fans brought flags from all over the world to the Rocky vs. UT game Tuesday.
- Updated
After a summer of training in Naples, Fla., nationally-ranked tennis player Nicholas Patrick feels better equipped than ever as he gets into the swing of his freshman year at Alleman High School.
- Updated
ELDRIDGE — The North Scott football team ascended to the No. 1 ranking in Iowa Associated Press Class 4A poll this week.
- Updated
ORION — Even with a six-point lead, the Erie-Prophetstown football team felt something was missing in Saturday afternoon's matchup with Orion.
Moline's defense throttled Rock Island Alleman, resulting in a shutout win 56-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
- Updated
SHERRARD — For several years, the Sherrard boys golf program called Fyre Lake Golf Club home.
- Updated
Displayed dominance at the net and from the service line, Moline swept the day's first two matches at Saturday's Western Big 6 triangular, beating Geneseo and Alleman to remain undefeated and in sole possession of first place in the conference.
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports.