 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
0 Comments
alert top story

Throwback Thursday: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

  • 0
Scout's honor! Real-life `Rudys' impact local football teams

Moline football "Scout Team" standouts Brandon Foutch and Odessa McDowell have both come up big for Moline, filling in for starters in the last week. They are the unsung heroes who toil away each week for local prep football teams, far away from the glare of the spotlight, preparing their team while hopefully preparing themselves for successs, working as the opposition in practice.

 John Greenwood

 A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Dallas Cowboys the NFC East favorites?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News