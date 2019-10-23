EAST MOLINE — One season after making her name as United Township’s first girls’ state tennis qualifier in singles since 2003, sophomore Reese Williams is hoping to take the next step in her postseason progression.
She’s making her second trip to state singles after a third-place finish at the 2A Pekin Sectional over the weekend. That was an improvement over a fourth-place finish at sectionals last year.
Whether she was seeded second or third at the sectional actually came down to a coin flip, which eventual sectional champion Grace Walls of Normal Community won. The third-seeded Williams defeated fifth-seeded senior Izzy Fritz of Bradley-Bourbonnais 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals to qualify for state.
“I’m definitely more excited than ever, considering I’ve gotten a lot stronger,” Williams said ahead of state. “I think it will be a lot of fun this year with all the competition. I can’t wait for the Quad-Cities to show what we can do at state."
In addition to growing stronger, she said playing against singles players more experienced than her in the Western Big 6 Conference also sharpened her game. Williams finished fourth at conference and played Moline’s Monika Birski to multiple match points before a 6-2, 8-6 defeat in the sectional semifinals.
“In the Western Big 6, we do have a lot of talent,” Williams said, “so it’s always provided me with a lot of challenges with what I have to prepare for, during the state matches and sectionals.”
That experience could translate to a more competitive trip to state after falling to a seeded opponent in straight sets and dropping her only consolation match last year at state.
UT coach Diego Cross said Williams (16-7 in singles) has improved her consistency and confidence in her tennis strokes this season.
“She knows when to be aggressive and when to play defense more, and I think that’s been a big difference in her game this year,” Cross said. “Physically, she doesn’t get tired. She’s one of the most athletic girls or boys I’ve ever coached.”
Cross said her ability to return balls from even top players makes her a tough out. After hitting more conservatively last year, Williams is placing shots to the outer thirds of the court and making her opponents work more.
“She’s got a really good combination of power, speed, and defense,” said Cross.
Williams takes on Oswego East junior Makayla Buenafe today in Round 1.
“I think Reese picks her game up against the better players," said Cross, "and I expect it to be a dogfight.”