The Moline girls’ tennis team is back to its winning ways once again, using a doubles title from top-seeded Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson to repeat as team champions at the Western Big 6 Conference meet played indoors Friday and Saturday in Galesburg.
Myers and Gustafson defeated Alleman’s second-seeded duo of sisters Lucy Rector and Kate Rector, 6-2, 6-2 in the final. The Maroons’ duo dropped only 10 games in four matches, helping Moline earn 18 points as a team, ahead of runner-up Quincy’s 15.
Alleman and first-year Big 6 member Geneseo tied for third with 10 points, followed by fellow newcomer Sterling (five points) in fifth and United Township in sixth (four points). Rock Island and Galesburg did not record a win, tying for seventh.
Moline coach Brooke Forsberg said the girls were eager to get back to their winning history. The Maroons had won 13 straight conference crowns before Alleman’s three-peat prior to last year.
“Overall a super-successful weekend across the board,” Forsberg said. “I knew they were hoping to (earn) back-to-back titles. I was happy for them, they accomplished their goal.
Forsberg said her doubles winners started strong and finished strong, staying relaxed on the way to the title.
Gustafson, a sophomore, held her own this season in joining Myers, a junior, to repeat in doubles. The two are 16-1 this season, losing only last weekend in Bloomington against a strong Normal Community West duo, which also will compete in their sectional Friday in Pekin.
“We were both really confident going into conference this week,” said Myers, who has grown with Gustafson this season after winning conference with classmate Monika Birski last season. “I think throughout the season, (Gustafson) and I improved a lot together … I’m really proud of her and really proud of us.”
“Playing with Lauren has definitely helped me, both with my playing ability and my mental ability, while playing tennis,” Gustafson said. “I really enjoy playing with her and I hope we can do well at sectionals and hopefully state.”
Gustafson said their playing styles and approaches are a fit in doubles, and earning both doubles and conference hardware this weekend is a major confidence boost heading into the 2A sectional.
The singles’ bracket semifinals went according to seeding as Quincy’s top-seeded Otone Odajima topped Moline’s Birski, 6-0, 6-2. The Blue Devils’ Japanese foreign exchange student is 22-1 this year, and dropped just five games all weekend en route to the title.
Birski is 17-3 in singles this season, and said Saturday's singles final was a good challenge for her.
"At the beginning I was trying to match her pace, when realistically I should have gone at my own pace," said Birski, who came out with a better challenge after adjusting her approach in the second set. "She has a really good rally game from the baseline. She's very consistent and hits solid shots. She's really good at placing the ball."
Birski said it was a great feeling to add another conference title for Moline, along with cheering on another doubles win.
“I'm so proud of them," Birski said of Myers and Gustafson's doubles gold. "I'm so proud of everyone who played on the team. Everyone played incredibly well."
Also earning two team points each for Moline were Kate Schaechter in singles and Matti Brower and Camille Keys in doubles.
All-conference honors went to the eight semifinals finishers. Geneseo’s Mary Thomas and Emma Dunker took fourth in doubles after falling to Sterling’s Abby Aitken and Saryn Seeley, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the third-place match.
UT’s Reese Williams fell to 6-2, 6-1 in the third-place singles match to Quincy’s Olivia Clayton, last year’s conference singles runner-up.