MOLINE — Growing up as best friends, it is easy to see why Moline junior girls' tennis standouts Monika Birski and Lauren Myers are so good together in doubles competition.
The pair became friends when they were in their early stages of elementary school, began playing tennis together a few years later and have been doubles teammates since they were seventh graders at Wilson Middle School.
That bond has helped Birski and Myers become a very talented high-school doubles tandem. They reached the state tournament as freshmen, winning their first match and losing their next two. They made it back as sophomores last fall, losing their opener before winning twice in the consolation round before losing.
"We did better with one more win and that means a lot," Birski said. "The biggest thing is we learned that there is no reason to underestimate ourselves. We won a big game in a tie-breaker and we showed ourselves how hard we can play."
Added Myers, "Now, we are juniors and we believe in ourselves. I think people know who we are now and it was important to play so well at state."
Moline coach Brooke Fosrberg believes the friendship goes a long way on the tennis court for Birski and Myers.
"They have a good understanding of each other," Forsberg said. "They have a chemistry and you see they have a better understanding of what they are doing because they know each other so well."
They are the closest of friends, but that doesn't mean they play the same game of tennis. Myers is a power player who would rather pound a winner as soon as possible to finish a point. Meanwhile, Birski is a tactician, looking to finesse the opponent.
"I like to go after shots and Monika is always telling me to slow it down and keep the play going," Myers said. "There are times when I think she can attack and I tell her to just go after it."
Said Birski, "I have never liked the power game, I'd rather use more strategy. I think it works that we play different styles because the opponent has to figure out what we are going to do."
Forsberg is still trying to figure out what she wants to do with her dynamic duo. She has thoughts of one or both playing singles to give the Maroons more chances for team scoring.
"I think we will start by having them play both singles and doubles," Forsberg said. "We'll see how it goes and whether we want them to keep playing both or just play doubles."
Birski isn't sure how she would do playing singles. The 6-foot-3 junior believes she is still trying to grow into her body.
"It might be time to try singles," she said. "I'm trying to create a lot of habits for myself because I'm struggling still ever since I started growing so fast in junior high."
Myers believes she could do well playing singles, but doubles are the name of her game.
"I just get too nervous playing singles," she said. "There is a comfort level with Monika being with me on the court."
Friends for life, Myers isn't so sure they'll play doubles after they graduate from Moline.
"I kind of doubt we will wind up going to the same college and I don't think Monika is even going to play tennis in college," she said. "Still, it would be a blast to continue playing in college."