Moline junior Monika Birski didn’t go down quietly in her first appearance in 2A state tennis singles play after being in doubles action the previous two years.
After dropping a 6-4, 6-0 opener to Edwardsville’s Chloe Koons, Birski followed a 6-2, 6-0 win in consolation with an impressive comeback of 0-6, 7-5, 10-5 against Vanessa Vaisanen of Glenbrook South.
Although she has yet to advance into the fourth round of consolation, Birski will resume play today at 8 a.m. after her late Thursday match was postponed due to darkness. She faces Meera Baid of Metea Valley.
Moline’s last girls’ singles player to reach the fourth round of consolation on the second day of state was Kathleen Bracke in 2008, when she followed an opening round defeat with three straight consolation win before falling in the fourth round.
Alleman’s duo of Lucy Rector/Kate Rector followed a similar path in 1A state doubles, winning two straight consolation matches after an opening-round defeat. Their third-round consolation match was postponed to today due to darkness at Prospect HS. The sisters resume play at Hersey HS today at 8 a.m. trailing a Sacred Heart-Griffin duo 7-5, 2-1.
The Rectors fell 6-3, 6-7 (3), 10-2 in their opener to Chicago U-High before a 6-2, 6-2 win over a Joliet Catholic pair and a 6-1, 6-0 win over Geneseo’s Ava Bieneman and Alli Miller.
Coach Bill Allee said it was a “tremendous effort” in consolation by the sectional runner-ups.
Moline’s sectional doubles champions Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson fell 6-0, 6-1 to a Highland Park Duo before picking up a 6-1, 6-2 consolation win over a Morton duo Thursday. They forced a super tiebreaker with a Jacobs duo but fell 4-6, 6-1 (10-7).
Geneseo’s senior duo of Ava Bieneman and Alli Miller were the only locals to win an opening match in 1A as they defeated a Richland County pair 6-2, 6-3 before falling to Kendall Schrader and Kaitlyn Lee of Lisle Benet Academy 6-2, 6-2 and Alleman’s duo in consolation.
Geneseo senior Mary Thomas and junior Emma Dunker fought to a pair of narrow losses, falling 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 to a Normal U-High duo in their opener before their state run ended in consolation with a 6-1, 6-7 (6), 10-8 loss to Quincy Notre Dame.
This was the first year Geneseo girls’ tennis had more than one entry competing at state, and third year in a row with a doubles pair winning its first match to reach the round of 32.
In 1A singles, Alleman senior Brooke McKeown fell 6-1, 6-1 to No. 9-16 seed Rebecca Bellick of Chicago F.W. Parker in her opener. McKeown picked up a 6-2, 6-0 win over Brooke Anderson of Morgan Park Academy in consolation before falling 6-0, 6-3 to Ally Cullotta of Woodstock North.
United Township sophomore Reese Williams fell 6-3, 6-3 to Makayla Buenafe of Oswego East in her opening match in 2A singles. In consolation, Williams was defeated 6-0, 6-3 by Lake Park’s Sara Jankovic.