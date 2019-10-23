MOLINE — It may be their first year of playing doubles together, but Moline tennis players Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson have put together an impressive first season as partners.
The Western Big 6 Conference doubles champions went 19-2 this season and qualified for state over the weekend, reaching the doubles final to help Moline win the 2A Pekin Sectional title, the Maroons’ first sectional plaque since 2013.
An impressive regular season together earned the duo this week’s honor of Metro Pacesetters for the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.
Myers, a junior and now three-time state qualifier in doubles, helped Gustafson acclimate as her doubles partner after reaching state with Monika Birski the last two years. Gustafson, a sophomore, played singles a year ago, but a successful summer playing doubles helped the transition.
“At first, it was a little difficult to get used to,” said Myers of pairing with Gustafson after playing with Birski since elementary school. “I’ve definitely adjusted to playing with Sarah, and she’s definitely adjusted to me. It’s crazy how successful we were this season.”
Developing a friendship on and off the court helped the partnership.
“She sees me as a mentor and that makes me step up my game,” said Myers, who has been playing tennis since around age four. Her dad, Jeff, and uncle, Todd Myers also have tennis backgrounds.
Gustafson has played tennis for the last seven years, and placed first in a pair of local USTA doubles tournaments. She and Moline teammate Camille Keys won a doubles title at the Bettendorf Junior Open.
Gustafson got into tennis and started taking lessons after her mom noticed her skill at badminton while on vacation. Over this past summer she trained with Tim Baldridge at the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center.
Gustafson said it has felt great to put together such a strong season and qualify for state. She was one win away from reaching state singles last year.
“Lauren and I have been playing really well all year, I think, and I definitely couldn’t be where I am without her,” Gustafson said. “She always gives me advice and helps me. She’s definitely a mentor.”
You have free articles remaining.
A shared attitude and confidence has been a match for the two, who share a strength in serving.
“She’s a very strong player,” Myers said of Gustafson. “She’s very determined and she wants to win. When she’s down, she always comes back up and tries her hardest in every single match.”
Moline coach Brooke Forsberg has been thrilled with the duos consistent success this year, winning all but one match in straight sets.
“For the most part, they’ve kind of dominated the court when they’ve gone out and played,” Forsberg said. “I think they both adjusted really well and it helped improve chemistry on the team … Lauren acted as a strong leader in the doubles team and helped Sarah gain that confidence she needed out on the court.”
Facing early adversity in the sectional semifinals in Pekin also brought the two together to eventually win 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 over a duo from Champaign Centennial.
“Just talking to each other and pumping each other up really helped us win that match,” Myers said. “That just showed that we can pump each other up and there’s nothing to lose. I’m just really proud of her and how far we’ve come this season.”
A defeat in the sectional finals to Emily Kettering and Madeline Gentry of Normal Community West was just their second loss all year. Their other loss came to the same pair earlier in the season, but they played the duo much closer this time around, falling 7-6 (0), 7-5 in the finals.
“We just gave it all we got and I think we played amazingly,” Myers said. “I think that’s the best we’ve played in a really long time. I think that match overall was one of our best matches.”
“It showed how much we improved,” Gustafson said.
Gustafson said Myers has helped her develop her in-game strategy and mental game in matches, which will come in handy as the two make their state debut as a duo today.
“I’m just really excited, and I hope that we play to the best of our ability,” Gustafson said. “I think we can do really well if we work hard enough."