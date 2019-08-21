Alleman
Returning players: Sr: Brooke McKeown and Hayley Hoffman; Jr: Lucy Rector and Sydney Andersen; So: Abby Miller, Sylee Prudent and Lucy Sobaski.
Key Newcomers: Fr: Kate Rector and Alexis Engels.
Coach's comment: "We graduated Player of the Year Lily Schoeck, but return everybody else, so we hope to be a well-balanced team that contends for conference and sectional honors. And we want to keep our tradition going of qualifying multiple players to the State tournament. Everybody has a good attitude and is working hard." - Bill Allee
Geneseo
Key returners: Sr: Ava Bieneman, Ali Craig, Alli Miller and Mary Thomas; Jr: Alison Bowers and Emma Dunker.
Key newcomers: Chloe Adams, Emma Claeys, Henna Griffin, Ali Rapps, Emma Slaymaker and Annie Turpin.
Coach's comment: "This will be interesting this year. In the NIB12 we played two singles and three doubles in the conference tournament where as the Western Big 6 has a singles and doubles conference tournament. Also with 52 girls on the team we have many girls fighting for singles and doubles spots. We also have many girls returning. We are excited to play on our new 10-court complex." - Kevin Reed
Moline
Returning players: Sr: Kate Schaechter; Jr: Lauren Myers, Monika Birski and Matti Brower.
Key newcomers: So: Camille Keys, Sarah Gustafson.
Coach's comment: We have a wide variety of players ranging from upperclassmen to lowerclassmen which allows us to have a lot of depth and added experience which is key in the success of the season. To have four of the six girls returning that were part of the WB6 Conference win last year enables them to have confidence from the start of the season which I hope will only grow. Last year's results have no guarantee for this year, though. I'm looking forward to another fun season with them and expect to have a lot of laughs and memories made along the way." - Brooke Fosberg
Rock Island
Key returners: Sr: Elyse O'Brien and Zoe Veasey; Jr: Erin Teggatz.
Key newcomers: Sr: Jaquiline Ndayikengurukiye, Jr: Delaney Hoing, Sher Lei and Bell New, Fr: Elise Aunan.
Coach's comment: "This year we have a hard-working group of girls. We have three returning players who have a combined seven years of varsity experience coming into this season who will provide leadership to the rest of the team. We also have some promising newcomers who should have an impact at the varsity level." - Chris Gabany
United Township
Returning starters: Sr: Iman Adam, Nicole Boodhoo, Nan Li, Hailey Pappas. So: Reese Williams.
Coach's comment: "We have an experienced group this year with high expectations. These girls have worked hard in the offseason so that we can have a successful regular and postseason. I'm very excited for the season to start." - Diego Cross
— JEFF WENDLAND, jwendland@qconline.com