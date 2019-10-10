GENESEO — The Geneseo girls’ tennis team has a victory bear as its unofficial mascot, and it goes by the name of “K-Money.”
The token teddy bear originated at last year’s state meet, when qualifying doubles partners Mary Thomas and Emma Dunker made a trip to a Build-A-Bear Workshop, along with teammates Ava Bieneman and Alli Miller.
The ‘k’ in K-Money stands for Kevin, for coach Kevin Reed. The small stuffed bear wears a blue “Best Dad Ever” shirt, and joins the team for pictures and celebrating wins.
“It’s kind of been around a lot for victories. You see victory bear here and there and everywhere,” Reed said. “The girls also put four hearts in the bear.”
K-Money — K$ for short — helps to unify a group of 52 girls, which Reed said may be Geneseo’s largest team yet, or close to it.
The Lady Leafs carry some uncertainty into their first conference meet as members of the Western Big 6, but its doubles entries are a point of strength.
Geneseo’s senior Thomas and junior Dunker went 11-3 this season, losing only to duos from Metamora and Ottawa, and to Moline’s Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson early in the season. Seniors Bieneman and Miller were 12-2, losing only in the Morton tournament finals and to the eventual tourney winner at Ottawa.
Geneseo finished 4-1 in Big 6 duals, with a 3-2 loss to Moline on Sept. 11 the only blemish. The Lady Leafs did not play Galesburg or Quincy.
The Big 6 meet is different territory for Geneseo, which competed in the NIB12 Conference using a points system tallying victories throughout the conference season, and included two singles brackets and three doubles brackets. Playing in two brackets with two singles and two doubles entries is more like competing at the sectional.
Reed said having seniors leading the team has been a luxury in new territory.
“It’s one of those things that goes a long ways, especially on the tennis court,” said Reed. “When we play these matches, we need to have some leadership out here and some cheering and things like that. It’s hard work and hustle, and the girls are out here trying to improve their game. They just don’t want the season to be done. They want to keep on hitting and trying to improve their game and work as much as possible.”
Geneseo will also host a sectional for the first time next Friday and Saturday on its new 10-court facility with lights at the high school.
“Hopefully," said Reed, "K-Money can bring us some luck.”