Experience helps Geneseo's Miller and Robinson win doubles title at Moline tennis invite

Geneseo seniors Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson felt good about where they fit in the Western Big 6 Conference race after winning the doubles title Saturday afternoon at the Moline tennis invite.

The Maple Leaf duo defeated Dunlap’s sophomore pair of Matthew Choy and Grant Sternson 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 at the 10-team invite which featured every Big 6 school. Team standings were not kept.

Robinson said the two played well together as a team while going 3-0 Saturday, also beating Alleman’s Charlie Cudworth and Dominic Regan 6-0, 6-0 and Moline’s Aidan Perry and Zack Bitner 6-2, 6-0.

“We held serve really well and at the end of the day we were able to win,” he said. “We’re feeling really good about the conference meet (May 31-June 1 at Rock Island).”

Miller said although the two dropped some games in the title match, they finished strong in their only three-set battle of the chilly afternoon.

“I think that will be big for our seeding in conference and sectionals,” Miller said.

Considering last season was canceled, Geneseo is one of the only local teams with much returning experience.