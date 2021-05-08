Experience helps Geneseo's Miller and Robinson win doubles title at Moline tennis invite

Geneseo seniors Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson felt good about where they fit in the Western Big 6 Conference race after winning the doubles title Saturday afternoon at the Moline tennis invite.
The Maple Leaf duo defeated Dunlap’s sophomore pair of Matthew Choy and Grant Sternson 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 at the 10-team invite which featured every Big 6 school. Team standings were not kept.
Robinson said the two played well together as a team while going 3-0 Saturday, also beating Alleman’s Charlie Cudworth and Dominic Regan 6-0, 6-0 and Moline’s Aidan Perry and Zack Bitner 6-2, 6-0.
“We held serve really well and at the end of the day we were able to win,” he said. “We’re feeling really good about the conference meet (May 31-June 1 at Rock Island).”
Miller said although the two dropped some games in the title match, they finished strong in their only three-set battle of the chilly afternoon.
“I think that will be big for our seeding in conference and sectionals,” Miller said.
Considering last season was canceled, Geneseo is one of the only local teams with much returning experience.
“It’s nice when you have a lot of experience in those big pressure moments,” Miller said. “You kind of have an edge over the younger guys kids because they haven’t been in as many spots like that.”
Moline freshman Ankit Rajvanshi showed talent can make up for experience, finishing as singles runner-up. Rajvanshi fell 6-1, 6-1 to Quincy senior Caleb Vonderheide in the title match.
Rajvanshi was conference champion in seventh grade at Wilson Middle School before the pandemic canceled last tennis season.
He said being a freshman playing older players can be a battle.
“It’s a big fight, you have to really show up,” he said. “You have to elevate your game if you want to win. And I think it’s nice playing against people that are bigger and stronger than you. You get to push yourself to the limits and see things that you can do.”
Rajvanshi beat LaSalle-Peru’s Joe Pohar 6-3, 6-0 and Dunlap’s Graham O’Leary 6-1, 6-4 to reach the title match.
The freshman said he was simply outplayed by the more experienced Vonderheide, who also beat him in Friday’s dual 6-2, 6-4.
“I was really excited, I got a medal and that’s amazing,” he said of placing second.
Rajvanshi said some nerves come with being Moline’s No. 1 singles player, but he said the coaches help him a lot.
“I just have to play my best and push myself to the limits as much as I can,” he said.
Moline coach Brooke DeVol was not sure if she would be able to attend the invite. Saturday, a day before Mother’s Day, was the expected due date of her first child, a girl.
“Any day now,” she laughed after the meet.
Assistant Rick Mellinger, who has coached in the conference a number of years, will take over coaching duties, but DeVol says she hopes to make an appearance or two toward the end of the season.
DeVol said her smaller team with a lot of new players is working at gaining experience early on.
Facing off against the conference rivals continues to give them an idea of what to expect playing varsity tennis.
She said Rajvanshi has handled that challenge well.
“He’s working toward improving that already,” DeVol said. “He’s made some adjustments in the few weeks that we’ve had a season, and with a two-month season, it’s difficult as it is. But he’s done well.”