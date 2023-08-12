Alleman High School’s Nicholas Patrick continued an impressive run of success on the tennis courts after winning another national junior doubles title on Saturday.

Patrick and Maxim Kalinin, who were the No. 14 seed, paired up to win the hardcourt doubles final over top-seeded Maxwell Exsted and Cooper Woestendick, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1, at the boys 16 and under National Championships in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Patrick and Kalinin won 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) in the quarterfinals and 6-1, 7-5 in the semifinals.

The 10-day tournament is one of the top events in the country for juniors in singles and doubles.

It was the second national doubles title this summer for the two-time IHSA state singles champion in Class 1A. Patrick and Oliver Narbut won the 16 and under doubles title at the National Clay Court Championships last month in Delray Beach, Fla.

In December, Patrick and his partner, Dylan Long, had a strong run end with a runner-up finish at the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships in Plantation, Fla.

Patrick, who is undefeated at 50-0 at high school, was also named Boys Tennis Player of the Year by the USA Today High School Sports Awards earlier this month.