ROCK ISLAND — Bill Allee’s place in the local tennis community will always remain, but it’s time for a new adventure for the 66-year-old longtime coach and instructor.
Allee stepped down as Alleman’s tennis coach recently after three years leading the boys and two with the girls.
Allee is driving with his parents to Florida this week, where they have a house on the island of Anna Maria. He has a short-term lease set up to start in Lakeland, an economical city between Orlando and Tampa. Lakeland is 80 miles from where his parents — Chuck, who will turn 90 in December, and Joan, 90 — live.
Allee didn’t rule out a return to coaching in the area or even getting involved with a team in Florida, but the time was right for the current move.
“It’s been a lot of fun, and I’ve really enjoy it the last couple years,” said Allee, who coached the Alleman boys to their first sectional title in 2018. “I’ve had wonderful support from everybody, and that sure makes a coaching job a lot easier when you have that kind of support.”
The 1971 United Township High School and 1975 Augustana College grad has had success at every stop as a player and coach.
He was a two-time state doubles qualifier with UT in the early 70s; his dad even later coached UT to its only sectional title in 1979. Allee won a CCIW singles flight title and earned three trips to nationals as a player at Augie.
He coached the Augustana men from 1979-1985, leading five CCIW doubles teams to crowns and also winning conference at Black Hawk. His 58 coaching wins at Augie are the fourth most all-time at the school. He coached the Moline girls to Western Big 6 Conference and sectional titles from 2011-13.
“That’s a tribute to them, not me,” said Allee, who has felt more reward as a coach than as a player. “To see the success of the players, that means the world to me.”
He said his biggest highlight was being able to coach his son, Michael, at Wilson Junior High, where he coached from 2008-17. Michael played tennis at St. Ambrose, where he’s attending his final year. Allee also has a daughter, Katie.
Allee coached a number of future hall of fame players at Augustana, and he continues to campaign for more. Another highlight of his, he said, was recruiting Mike Morkin, the 1984 D3 freshman of the year who went on to be one of Augie’s winningest singles players and was inducted to Augie's Tribe of Vikings Hall of Fame in 2010. Allee’s standout 1981 team swept it way to a CCIW title, winning all six singles flights and three doubles flights, the first such occurrence by a school in the conference.
Allee, who worked stretches with the local sports sections and served as associate sports editor with the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline from 1995-2008, has never been shy to share his wealth of knowledge and history of the sport he’s been involved with in coaching for parts of five decades.
“They had wood rackets when I was coaching in the beginning,” Allee laughs. “The landscape has sure changed.”
Allee says he has no regrets and never met a coach he didn’t get along with. He’s enjoyed seeing the success of his former players from Wilson and the friendly competition within the Big 6 even as he was leading the Pioneers.
“I've been blessed to be part of many wonderful, talented teams,” Allee said.
He may not have any coaching duties for the time being, but you can count on Allee returning during the summertime for his Family Fun Doubles Tennis Tournament, which had its 22nd running this year. Allee said the next tournament will take place on Aug. 8, 2020.
Alleman's outgoing athletic director, Joe Conklin, said he hopes to have the next coach lined up before he leaves his position in early December, though he won't rush to fill the position without the right candidate.
For now, Allee plans to take life as it comes and hopefully volunteer at a children’s hospital in Tampa or Orlando.
But Allee will always be “coach” in whatever capacity or climate he continues to roam.
“You never really lose total touch,” Allee said. “The coaching might stop, but you’re always there for the players.”