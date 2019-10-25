Alleman doubles partners Lucy Rector and Kate Rector were no easy out in their first go at state tennis as partners.
The sisters went 2-2 in their two-day state run extended by a postponed final match, but both losses needed a super tiebreaker to settle on a victor.
After Thursday’s consolation match was postponed by darkness on the court with the duo trailing 7-5, 2-1, the sisters fought off a match point Friday to make things close in a 7-5, 5-7, (10-7) defeat.
Lucy, a junior, said the postponement was probably a positive as they trailed a set after a nearly 12-hour day of playing or waiting to play. The sisters trailed just 6-7 in the final super tiebreaker before Agnes Cross and Sohpie Reimers of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled away.
“I think we played well,” Lucy said. “SH-G was just a good team and they got the best of us today.”
Kate said the rest provided a chance to think and come back strong, but anything can happen in a super tiebreaker.
“It’s really stressful,” Kate said. “You really have to play well when the whole match comes down to that.”
The super tiebreaker adds to the challenge of state tennis after mostly playing third sets in the regular season. But the two were satisfied with how they competed at state and during the season.
“There was a lot of awesome competition,” Lucy said. “It was a fun weekend overall and we really enjoyed it with our parents and coaches. And we were able to make it to the second day, which was really awesome.”
Kate said there were some nerves to start at state, but the two played well after loosening up. It was a solid finish to her freshman season at Alleman.
“I think I’ve definitely grown as a player,” Kate said. “We’ve grown as a doubles team and got to see some of the strongest competition. It was just a really good experience.”
Birski responds to state singles challenge: Moline junior Monika Birski didn’t think she would ever come back from a 6-0 deficit to win a match, but that’s exactly what she did in her second consolation win to extend her state trip with a match postponed to Friday.
Birski defeated Vanessa Vaisanen of Glenbrook South 0-6, 7-5, 10-5 Thursday.
“I definitely felt really accomplished after doing that, probably the highlight of my year,” Birski said. “I played the best tennis I’ve played in a long time at state this weekend, and I’m just excited to see how far I can get next year as well.”
Birski fell 6-3, 6-3 to Metea Valley’s Meera Baid on Friday to close her run in consolation play.
“Considering this is my first year truly playing singles,” Birski said, “I’m very proud of myself for this year.”
Moline’s state qualifiers Birski, Lauren Myers, and Sarah Gustafson all return next season for the Western Big 6 Conference and sectional champion Maroons. Birski said she will continue hitting and playing in tournaments this winter.
“I definitely expected a challenge up there,” Birski said of state. “I still went out there and played my best and gave it all I had.”