ROCK ISLAND — Alleman freshman tennis player Kate Rector has not been intimidated in big matches this season against more experienced players. Although, it does help her doubles partner is her older sister, junior Lucy Rector.
The talented players have put together a 12-3 record playing together this season for coach Bill Allee’s Alleman girls’ tennis team.
Kate teamed with her older sister a season after Lucy was a state doubles qualifier with Brooke McKeown. McKeown’s early singles success and the fit of the Rectors in doubles has been a solid combination this year for Alleman, which has a good shot at each being a high seed for Friday’s 1A Geneseo Sectional.
Lucy has enjoyed the sibling connection with her younger sister as her doubles partner.
“I know her so well, and a lot of the time I know which shot she’s going to hit, and how it’s going to play out,” Lucy said. “She’s also my best friend, so it’s really great playing with her.”
The younger Rector is often told she acts more mature than her age, a trait that pairs with her calming nature on the court.
“I think if you’re intimidated or nervous, you aren’t going to play well,” said Kate, who was already winning tennis tournaments at Seton Catholic School before coming to Alleman. “I think you have to keep a level head and a good mindset, because there’s always a way to win the match.”
The duo's only losses this year came in runner-up finishes at a tough Schaumburg Invitational, and at the Moline Invite and Western Big 6 Conference Meet to Moline’s Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson. Lucy was also 8-0 in singles this season, helping Alleman finish 10-2 in dual meets.
In the Big 6 Meet’s doubles semifinals on Saturday in Galesburg, the Rectors had to battle back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Sterling’s senior pair of Abby Aitken and Saryn Seeley.
The sister’s chemistry helped right the ship after dropping the first set.
You have free articles remaining.
“We weren’t communicating well and we just weren’t playing our best together,” Kate said. “Second set, we went in thinking, we got this, we can do this. We’re in this together, we need to work together to win and that helped us a lot.”
Allee said Lucy plays strong from the baseline and is a good lobber, while Kate is very good at serving and volleying. The coach said that Kate’s ability to be unintimidated playing at the net has also been impressive.
“Both return serves well,” Allee said of the only tennis players and siblings in their family. “They really work hard on their service returns and getting into the point with a chance of winning it. They complement each other really well. They’ve both become smarter players as the season has progressed, too.”
Kate watched Lucy play as a freshman and sophomore, and said Alleman’s support system within the team and its coaches and her parents has made the transition comfortable in her first year. Having your sibling, a successful player with eight years of experience, as a doubles partner was also something she looked forward to. The honesty between siblings is also a plus.
“Because we’re so close, I can tell her anything and she’ll always give me advice and be there to guide me throughout the season, and that’s been a huge help,” said Kate, who has been playing tennis since kindergarten. “We are more honest with each other, but we don’t really bicker on the court. We know that we both have our best interests at heart and we’re doing what’s best to win the match.”
Lucy said it’s a goal to qualify for state, but she’s proud of her sister’s season so far and their success to this point.
“At the beginning of the season, I thought she would be intimidated, but she hasn’t been and she’s handled herself really well,” Lucy said. “She always calms me down … She’s had a really good freshman season and I’m really proud of her.”
Kate said it took a little bit to acclimate to varsity tennis, but it’s easier with your sister at your side.
“My first meet, I was really nervous,” Kate said. “Throughout the season, I settled down and I feel like I found my place being a doubles team with my sister.”