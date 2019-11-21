Taylor Puglisi has been here before, but Moline's senior diver has evolved considerably as a third-time state qualifier. Her nerves are more under control, her confidence in her dives is sky high, and she is coming off a record-setting performance at last Saturday’s United Township Sectional.
It all comes down to executing one dive at a time at Winnetka High School in New Trier.
“Those last two years really showed me what not to do at state,” Puglisi said. “I was a little bit nervous going into it, admittedly. But this year, I have a completely different mindset.”
She brings an added persistence to keep a positive attitude, and she’s no longer intimidated by other girls' dives. Her 11-dive total of 483.15, the sixth-best score in the state last Saturday, set a school and sectional meet record.
“No matter what I see out there,” she said, “I’m going to keep my head high and do my dives to the best of my ability.”
Puglisi said her dives last week could have even been better. Reaching the Top 12 to become Moline’s first female state diving medalist starts with nailing her first five dives, most of which she has been refining her entire high school career. The 12 best scores through eight dives Friday advance to Saturday’s diving final for the last three dives.
“With that combination of dives that can sometimes score nines, I really think I should be able to make it to the next round this year,” Puglisi said. “This entire week of practice I’ve been working on the difficult dives and trying to perfect them. So now going into state, I’m really not worried about any of my dives. I just need to do them to the best of my ability and see what happens.”
She said Thursday she was a little “jittery” but excited.
“There are definitely some nerves that will always be there, but in a good way,” said Puglisi, noting the more serious atmosphere at state diving. “The girls are definitely a lot more cut-throat and not very willing to talk.”
She no longer feels like an underdog now that she’s a senior and multiple record holder. Reaching the final round would be “a dream come true.” But the state meet with tighter judging in one of the most competitive states in the country can be unpredictable.
“I have nothing left to lose, I figure I’ll just give it my all and see what happens,” Puglisi said. “ I would love to get to the final round and be able to show off all the dives that I’ve worked so hard on.”
She has enjoyed the support of the community, and also received a card wishing luck from Debbie Bohman, the mom of Moline swimming great and record holder, Bryce Bohman. Puglisi said it was a sweet gesture from someone whom she hadn’t even met before.
Moline diving coach Joel Delp is also confident Puglisi’s dives translate to the state level. It simply comes down to the execution.
“(Delp) says ‘just do what you’ve been doing and you’ll be just fine,” Puglisi said. “Don’t let anything get to your head, just stay steady and confident, and I’ll be alright.”