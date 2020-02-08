Sprinters pace Bulldogs to district title

Davenport Central got the day started with a bang, winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:36.81, more than five seconds better than its top time of the season, beating top-seeded Bettendorf by .29 seconds.

A big reason for that was sophomore Kyle Hopewell, who swam the third leg in 21.90 seconds, giving the Blue Devils more than a half-second lead they used to fend off the Bulldogs in the final leg.

Hopewell won three district titles, including the 100 butterfly in 50.01 seconds, 1.49 seconds better than Bettendorf's Alex Stone and a new personal best. He also won the 100 backstroke in 53.29 seconds, edging PV's Nate Martell by .09 seconds.

"That (relay win) really did help," Hopewell said. "It was a great chance to race people from the district. ... I really do hope that us doing so well at this meet will build the program for swimming at Central and overall. I'm hoping it will carry through (to state)."

Hopewell was also the third leg of Central's 200 freestyle relay team that finished second behind Bettendorf. He was named district swimmer of the year as a result of his efforts and the Central coaching staff was named the district staff of the year as well after qualifying five events for state.