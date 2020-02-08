Short-handed Maroons lose Big 6 swim streak to Sterling

Moline junior diver Ethan Vander Meersch also dealt with the illness in recent weeks but got his strength back just in time to post a personal best 338.50 total to win the diving event Saturday morning.

He placed fourth at conference last year, and second at the sectional, in his first year of diving.

“I think overall, I did well,” said Vander Meersch Saturday. “A couple dives that I hadn’t done pretty the last time, I PR’d. I worked on them and improved them.”

Remington Greko took gold in the 100-yard freestyle (48.32) and the 200 IM (2:00.29) for Moline; the latter event he recently set the school record of 1:59.67 on senior night.

“It was a close meet,” said Greko. “It was our best effort. We swam fast, and that’s the biggest thing.”

He said the additional depth of having the Klumbs would have meant a win, but he remains confident in the team for sectionals in two weeks at Rock Island.

Greko also joined fellow senior Derek Burgin and sophomores Peter Adams and Henry Neff to win the 200 free relay in a season-best time of 1:31.09. Neff placed first in the 500 free and another sophomore, Phineas Van Vooren, stepped in to place second in the event.