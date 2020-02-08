Short-handed Maroons lose Big 6 swim streak to Sterling

It’s been a tough couple weeks for the Moline boys’ swim team, but the Maroons battled to a runner-up finish to Sterling at Saturday’s Western Big 6 Conference meet.
Sterling, which co-ops with Morrison and Rock Falls, totaled 308 points to take the conference title in its Big 6 debut at Moline’s George F Senneff pool, 16 points ahead of the four-time defending meet champion Maroons (292). Galesburg (225) took third, followed by Rock Island (220) and United Township (128).
In addition to rallying around JV swimmer Jay Akers as he battles an inoperable cancerous brain tumor, the Moline team has been dealing with a case of the Influenza B virus throughout the lineup.
The illness forced out key contributors and brothers Steven Klumb and Adam Klumb for Moline, which won five events on the day.
The Maroons held an eight-point lead in the team race with three events to go before Sterling pulled away in some of its strongest events.
Moline coach Michael Roche was confident that having them in the lineup would have made up the difference.
“With them, no doubt in my mind we could have came out with a win today; but it happens, we couldn’t control it,” Roche said. “A couple guys did step up and perform really well. I’m proud of the guys for going out there and fighting all the way until the end.”
Moline junior diver Ethan Vander Meersch also dealt with the illness in recent weeks but got his strength back just in time to post a personal best 338.50 total to win the diving event Saturday morning.
He placed fourth at conference last year, and second at the sectional, in his first year of diving.
“I think overall, I did well,” said Vander Meersch Saturday. “A couple dives that I hadn’t done pretty the last time, I PR’d. I worked on them and improved them.”
Remington Greko took gold in the 100-yard freestyle (48.32) and the 200 IM (2:00.29) for Moline; the latter event he recently set the school record of 1:59.67 on senior night.
“It was a close meet,” said Greko. “It was our best effort. We swam fast, and that’s the biggest thing.”
He said the additional depth of having the Klumbs would have meant a win, but he remains confident in the team for sectionals in two weeks at Rock Island.
Greko also joined fellow senior Derek Burgin and sophomores Peter Adams and Henry Neff to win the 200 free relay in a season-best time of 1:31.09. Neff placed first in the 500 free and another sophomore, Phineas Van Vooren, stepped in to place second in the event.
“I feel like we all, as a team, did great,” Neff said. “Especially with two of our best swimmers gone and it was that close.”
Sterling and Moline combined to place first in every event.
“Even though we didn’t get that first place today, second place is perfectly fine with us,” Burgin said. “We know we can do a lot better at sectionals with Adam and Steven.”
Steven Klumb’s 1:51.69 would have been seeded first in the 200 free, which Morrison freshman Sylar Drolema won in 1:53.91 for Sterling. Drolema also swam on the 200 medley relay and won the 100 breaststroke.
Sterling’s Michael Garland, Reiley Austin, Jack Wike (100 fly, 100 back winner), and Calvin Sandefer (50 free winner) paired to win the 400 free relay in 3:16.70, breaking Moline’s meet record of 3:19.99 from 2018.
“The whole Western Big 6 is extremely competitive,” Sterling coach Kyle Ruiz said. “We knew we had to swim well. We’re fortunate to have a strong last three events of the meet, and it worked out pretty well for us today.”