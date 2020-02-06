Moline swimmers rally behind Akers in his fight against brain tumor

Moline senior swimmer Jay Akers is battling a cancerous brain tumor.
His teammates are making sure he isn't fighting it by himself.
In addition to the moral support of his swimming family, a page on GoFundMe.com titled “#JayStrong - In This Family, No One Fights Alone” has been set up to provide financial relief for medical bills and related expenses during treatment in Iowa City.
Akers was told by doctors he has a large, aggressive and inoperable cancerous tumor wrapped around his brain stem. He reported feeling shakiness, numbness in his face and odd behavior following swim practice on Monday, Jan. 27.
He immediately started undergoing radiation treatment Monday through Friday.
His family was told there is no recovery from this rare type of cancer, but radiation can help reduce some of the side effects. The outlook given by doctors was six months to a year to live, with two years on the high side.
Akers’ guardians are his grandparents, John and Linda Jones, whom he also helped care for.
In addition to swimming JV, Akers is an Eagle Scout who worked summers at Camp Loud Thunder and even built a trophy case for the swim team at Moline.
Moline swim coach Michael Roche has coached Akers, whose birth name is Jarie, since he was 11.
“He’s a great guy,” Roche said, “and a great kid.”
Roche said it’s been especially tough for something like this to happen to someone they’ve known for so long, swimming long, early hours day-in and day-out.
The team got to visit Jay last Saturday.
Roche said his spirits are high, and if all goes well, Akers will be attending Saturday’s Western Big 6 Conference Meet at Moline.
Akers’ own fight has given the Maroons greater purpose and perspective.
“He wants to beat the odds and come back and swim. He wants to come back with the team,” said Roche. “I think the team is kind of keeping him going, and I think he’s a little extra motivation for the team.”
If things go well, Jay isn't done swimming. Roche had paperwork approved with the IHSA for Akers to swim postseason races in the athletes with disabilities (AWD) category, if he is able to.
“We just want to help him do whatever he wants to do,” Roche said. “He’s been positive.”
The coach said it’s been an eye-opening experience for many on the team how precious life is. A new appreciation for each other has strengthened the team’s bond as they strive to pick up Jay, and each other, in a challenging time.
“We’ve got to be the positive energy for Jay,” Roche said. “This is bigger than high school swimming.”
Tudi’s Tribe in Moline, which gives support to kids with cancer, provided Jay with some headphones and a trip to Disney for him and his family.
“It’s neat seeing people and the community step up,” Roche said. “There’s some good people out there, willing to help out, especially in tough times like this.”
The team had shirts made with "Jay Strong" on the back with text on the front that says, “In this family, no one fights alone.”
The Maroons are proving that.