Moline led this year's All-Western Big 6 Conference girls' swim team with five selections after the Maroons repeated as champions Saturday. It was the first back-to-back league titles for Moline since a winning run from 1985-88.
Maroon seniors Olivia White, Gabbi Lopez and Taylor Puglisi earned all-conference spots for the third straight year, with sophomores Sophie Greko and Clara Van Note honored for the first time.
White won a third-straight 500-yard freestyle in Saturday’s conference meet in Galesburg and Puglisi took her third-straight diving title; Lopez repeated in the 200 individual medley.
Greko (100 free, 200 free winner), White, Van Note, and Lopez (100 butterfly winner) also paired to win the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.
You have free articles remaining.
Rock Island sophomore Olivia Sholl earned her first all-conference spot by winning the 100 breaststroke on Saturday.
Galesburg seniors Hailey Glasnovich (a repeat 100 backstroke winner) and Abby Cermak also paired with junior Sophie Lotz and freshman Kylie Tapper to take the 200 medley relay and earn All-Big 6 honors.
Sterling co-op swimmer Lauren Moeller, a Rock Falls senior, was the Golden Warriors’ first-ever All-Big 6 swimmer after winning the 50 free.