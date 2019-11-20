MOLINE — There has been no such thing as a sophomore slump on the Moline girls swim team this season, and Sophie Greko has set another example of this during her breakout year.
Greko had promising results as a freshman at the Western Big 6 Conference and sectional meets, but it took a renewed approach and focused offseason to make the leap to a two-event state qualifier in her second season.
Greko, this week’s Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Metro Pacesetter, is the first Maroon to qualify for two individual state swimming events since Alexa Harris did so her senior year in 2008.
Moline coach Michael Roche has been thrilled with Greko’s rise.
“She works hard, she’s very coachable, and she does anything you ask of her,” Roche said. “She had a really good offseason and it really showed last Saturday at sectionals the work she put in. She surprised all of us; she swam out of her mind.”
Roche’s metaphor is a fitting description of how Greko established Moline’s school record in the 500-yard freestyle (5:10.00) and a meet record in the 200 freestyle (1:54.6) at the United Township Sectional last weekend.
Greko credits not only her coaches and teammates pushing her toward success, but a clear mind during races.
“I just worked hard all season and there definitely was a mental aspect, too. Last year, the nerves got to me, and this year, I just didn’t let that happen,” Greko said. “I think I was just more focused. I knew what to expect, and it wasn’t something new for me. I was just ready going into the meet.”
She's been a leader by example. She keeps calm by talking with friends on the team before a race.
Her sectional meet record time in the 200 free was even below the state cut standard and over five seconds faster than her sectional time from a year ago. Greko was conference champion in the 100 and 200 free, and her times led the Metro Honor Roll in all four freestyle events this season.
“She made a huge leap from last year,” Roche said of Greko, who was fourth in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 free at sectionals last year. “I knew she was going to be fast, I didn’t realize she was going to be that fast, that quick. It’s a true testament to the work she’s put in.”
Greko has swam for about nine years and practices with the Piranhas Swim Club throughout the year. She swam a Central Zone Open Water event over the summer in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and also has taken technique classes to improve her swimming with Stacey Zapolski.
Her brother, Remi, is a senior on the boys' team and qualified for state with Moline's 200 free relay his sophomore year.
The competitive nature and satisfaction of improvement has kept her swimming for nearly a decade. Greko continues to credit her success this season to her teammates and Moline coaches, Roche and Joe Hroma.
“They always pushed me in practice, and it gave me the confidence that I could do that,” said Greko, who has set the bar high with a school and sectional meet record. “I’ve worked hard all season for that, and I was glad that it paid off and showed in those two records.”
She said she prefers the sprint events, but her versatility and quickness has been a big asset for Roche, whose Maroons won a second straight conference title for the first time since 1985-88.
“She’ll go out there and work hard in practice, and it’s contagious,” Roche said. “To be so coachable and trust in the process, it’s a great thing.”
She led off the 200 free relay and anchored the 400 free relay that placed first at conference.
Her reliable performance this year also was big early in the season when seniors Olivia White and Gabbi Lopez — both of whom also had very successful sophomore seasons — were dealing with concussions.
Roche said the whole team has benefited from teammates pushing each other throughout the year.
“I think she responded well to that,” Roche said. “All season she kept dropping (time). She’s had a great sophomore season. She really blew up this last year.”
Greko, who joins Lopez as Moline’s first state qualifiers in a swimming event since Allison Patch in 2012, says she simply hopes to swim her best race at state.
“And just have fun while I’m there, because it’s a new experience,” Greko said. “I’m excited to go.”