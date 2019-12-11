METRO PACESETTER: Moline’s Greko raises the bar after breaking Conelly’s record

Greko is in a position of leadership this season, too, especially after the graduation of Peter Son and South Dakota State swimmer Austin Morris, both of whom set records of their own and made multiple state trips. Greko said the two were a big influence on him, helping push him in practice and make the sport more enjoyable. He said he may not have stuck with swimming had it not been for the close friends he has made along the way. The added intensity of a relay with teammates at his side also was a factor in his 50 record.

Moline coach Michael Roche said Greko’s swims helped galvanize the rest of the team in Macomb as the Maroons finished first at the 11-team invite.

“For him to go out there, first meet of the season, and accomplish those goals, is huge,” said Roche, who also sees Greko in the offseason when coaching the Piranhas Swim Club. “For them to rally behind him after he got that record, I think it pumped the whole team up. As a coach, you can’t ask for much more.”

Greko focused harder on weightlifting in the offseason, which he said was a big aspect of his early improvements. Between club and high school, he only has a few weeks away from swimming in March and August. During club, he swam seven or eight times and lifted two or three times a week.