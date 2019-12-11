METRO PACESETTER: Moline’s Greko raises the bar after breaking Conelly’s record

MOLINE — Two days after breaking Gary Conelly’s 50-year-old Moline High School record, Remington Greko got a call on the phone. It was from Conelly.
The former Olympic swimmer, 15-time All-American at Indiana, and two-time state champion with the Maroons wanted to congratulate Greko, who swam a 47.03 in the 100-yard freestyle at the Macomb Invite in the first competition of the season, breaking Conelly’s mark of 47.40 that stood since 1969.
Another connection to local swimming, Porter McNeil, gave Greko’s number to Conelly, who resides in Florida and retired in 2013 after coaching the University of Kentucky for 22 years.
“The first thing that (Conelly) said when he called me was, ‘I’m glad somebody finally did it,” said Greko, this week’s Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Metro Pacesetter. “It was inspiring to talk to him.”
Conelly offered words of advice about Greko’s college prospects and the opportunities that his new top times provide, thankful the oldest record on Moline’s board was finally broken. Greko, who also goes by Remi, also led off Moline’s 200 free relay in the same meet with a 21.70, breaking Alec Michna’s 2015 50 free school record of 21.72.
Both of Greko’s record times were under the state qualifying times required at the sectional meet in February, giving the senior confidence he won’t need to taper until the state meet.
Greko’s performance and subsequent conversation with a Quad-City Sports Hall of Famer has raised the bar on his season right off the bat.
“He was an Olympian, so it’s really interesting to hear his perspective on competition and what he thinks of the sport,” said Greko, a swimmer of around 10 years. “He said that thinking you can do something, and thinking you can swim fast, is a big part of actually doing it.”
Greko qualified for state in the 200 free relay his sophomore year, helping Moline win its first sectional title in 18 years. With the spotlight now squarely on him, his goals are loftier after not reaching state last season.
“I want to keep living up to those expectations after breaking two records in a day,” Greko said. “I have to keep performing well and keep pushing down those records, that would be nice. Conference and sectional records would be nice, too.”
Moline was runner-up to Dunlap in last year’s sectional, and the 200 free relay Greko led off in the first swimming event of the day was disqualified after an illegal exchange wiped off the win.
The Maroons would have repeated at the sectional had the win stood, but Greko is determined to return to state this season with a goal of hopefully getting a medal, a feat last accomplished at Moline by Bryce Bohman in 2009.
Greko is in a position of leadership this season, too, especially after the graduation of Peter Son and South Dakota State swimmer Austin Morris, both of whom set records of their own and made multiple state trips. Greko said the two were a big influence on him, helping push him in practice and make the sport more enjoyable. He said he may not have stuck with swimming had it not been for the close friends he has made along the way. The added intensity of a relay with teammates at his side also was a factor in his 50 record.
Moline coach Michael Roche said Greko’s swims helped galvanize the rest of the team in Macomb as the Maroons finished first at the 11-team invite.
“For him to go out there, first meet of the season, and accomplish those goals, is huge,” said Roche, who also sees Greko in the offseason when coaching the Piranhas Swim Club. “For them to rally behind him after he got that record, I think it pumped the whole team up. As a coach, you can’t ask for much more.”
Greko focused harder on weightlifting in the offseason, which he said was a big aspect of his early improvements. Between club and high school, he only has a few weeks away from swimming in March and August. During club, he swam seven or eight times and lifted two or three times a week.
Greko said seeing his younger sister, Sophie, a sophomore at Moline, set a school and sectional record before he did also provided some motivation.
“I did think about how I don’t want her to leave with a record and me not to leave with a record at all,” Greko said of the friendly sibling rivalry. “I was definitely motivated at the beginning of the season to be able to train harder and perform as well as she did. She also got Pacesetter before me.”
Roche said Greko’s quiet, humble attitude and receptiveness to coaching go a long way in leading by example. He’s looking at an engineering major in college and hopes to have a shot at bigger schools in swimming now with his improved times.
“He really listens to you and takes your coaching. Especially in this day and age, that’s huge,” Roche said. “He’s a great kid overall with lots of potential. The sky’s the limit.”