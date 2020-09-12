High school swimming honor roll

Illinois Metro Honor Roll Results
through Sept. 12
50 free -- 1. Sophie Greko (Moline) 25.68; 2. Clara Van Note (Mol) 26.64; 3. Hailee Messerly (Mol) 27.01; 4. Jilliane Smith (United Township) 27.55; 5. Bailey Hecker (Rock Island) 27.58.
100 free -- 1. Greko (Mol) 55.78; 2. Van Note (Mol) 57.15; 3. Messerly (Mol) 59.69; 4. Jilliane Smith (UT) 1:00.10; 5. Olivia Sholl (RI) 1:00.30.
200 free -- 1. Greko (Mol) 2:00.87; 2. Van Note (Mol) 2:03.47; 3. Messerly (Mol) 2:05.76; 4. Sholl (RI) 2:09.63; 5. Trenary (Mol) 2:10.28.
500 free -- 1. Greko (Mol) 5:22.98; 2. Messerly (Mol) 5:34.78; 3. Sholl (RI) 5:52.70; 4. Annika Zemek (Mol) 6:00.15; 5. Hannah Gault (Mol) 6:04.07.
100 back -- 1. Van Note (Mol) 1:05.12; 2. Hecker (RI) 1:07.23; 3. Gault (Mol) 1:07.80; 4. Sholl (RI) 1:09.97; 5. Ava Navarro (Mol) 1:10.74
100 breast -- 1. Sholl (RI) 1:10.75; 2. Greko (Mol) 1:14.76; 3. Trenary (Mol) 1:14.77; 4. Zemek (Mol) 1:17.34; 5. CC Cervantes (Mol) 1:21.79.
100 fly -- 1. Messerly (Mol) 1:03.00; 2. Sholl (RI) 1:06.88; 3. Cervantes (Mol) 1:08.27; 4. Zemek (Mol) 1:08.95; 5. Fixen (Mol) 1:13.20.
200 IM -- 1. Greko (Mol) 2:18.81; 2. Messerly (Mol) 2:23.50; 3. Sholl (RI) 2:23.92; 4. Trenary (Mol) 2:25.93; 5. Zemek (Mol) 2:29.32.
1 meter 6 dives -- 1. Darien Sanders (Mol) 176.90; 2. Ella McKinley (RI) 170.40; 3. Hannah Schimmel (Mol) 148.35; 4. Zoe Wanak (Mol) 148.05; 5. Valerie Holland (RI) 143.55.
200 free relay -- 1. Mol (Messerly, Cervantes, Van Note, Greko) 150.06; 2. RI (Sholl, Dietz, Smithson, Hecker) 1:55.86; 3. UT (Fulton, Jilliane Smith, Parker, Josie Smith) 2:03.99.
200 medley relay -- 1. Mol (Van Note, Trenary, Messerly, Greko) 2:02.02; 2. RI (Hecker, Sholl, Dietz, Smithson) 2:04.75; 3. UT (Fulton, Pyevich, Descamps, Josie Smith) 2:30.01.
400 -- free relay -- 1, Mol (Greko, Messerly, Van Note, Cervantes), 3:58.51; 2. RI (Smithson, Hecker, Dietz, Sholl), 4:14.13; 3. UT (Josie Smith, Parker, Pyevich, Jilliane Smith), 4:38.07.
