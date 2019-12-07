Greko breaks Conelly's 50-year-old swimming record to start the season

It's one thing to help the team win its first invite of the year, but breaking the school's oldest swimming record set in 1969 by an eventual Olympian is another level of opening day.
That's just what senior Maroon Remington Greko did in Saturday's Macomb Invite.
Greko broke Gary Conelly's Moline record in the 100-yard freestyle, a 47.40 set in 1969.
Greko swam a 47.03 (22.25, 24.78) to best the mark set by the two-time state champion for Moline in the 200 free (1968) and the 100 free (1969). Conelly went on to be a 15-time All-American at Indiana, Big Ten champion in the 200 and swam in the prelims of 400 and 800 gold medal relays in the 1972 Olympics.
Greko said he even surprised himself with the time, considering he and the team are two weeks into practice soreness. Breaking the school’s freestyle records was a goal of his at some point, but to make it happen in the first meet was not expected.
“It didn’t seem real to me, but it happened,” Greko said. “It’s pretty crazy that it’s such an old record, by such a fast person.”
Greko wasn’t done there, as he led off the first-place 200-free relay with a 21.70 to set the school record in the 50 free. He also led off a win in the 400 free relay.
His performances helped the Maroons win the 11-team team Macomb Invite, besting runner-up Glenwood by 75 points.
Greko said the 50 free is very difficult to drop time in, but an offseason of practice and success at the state level with the Piranhas Swim Club helped prepare him for his senior season. He also had technique training in the offseason.
Greko has assumed a leadership role this year after the graduation of Austin Morris and Peter Son, repeat state qualifiers who set records of their own and helped Moline to a fourth straight conference title last year.
“I feel like I have to lead the team a lot more, and it’s exciting to swim that fast,” said Greko, noting the importance of starting the season with a win for a team with some new pieces. “It’s really good for the morale on the team, and people want to keep winning.”
Greko qualified for state his sophomore year in the 200 free relay, but just missed the mark last season.
His younger sister, Sophie, set a school record in the 500 free and sectional record in the 200 free, qualifying for state in both events.
Breaking a fifty-year school record also means that his younger sister no longer has bragging rights in the category of school swimming records.
“That was also part of the reason,” Greko laughed. “It’s a friendly competition.”