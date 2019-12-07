Greko breaks Conelly's 50-year-old swimming record to start the season

It's one thing to help the team win its first invite of the year, but breaking the school's oldest swimming record set in 1969 by an eventual Olympian is another level of opening day.

That's just what senior Maroon Remington Greko did in Saturday's Macomb Invite.

Greko broke Gary Conelly's Moline record in the 100-yard freestyle, a 47.40 set in 1969.

Greko swam a 47.03 (22.25, 24.78) to best the mark set by the two-time state champion for Moline in the 200 free (1968) and the 100 free (1969). Conelly went on to be a 15-time All-American at Indiana, Big Ten champion in the 200 and swam in the prelims of 400 and 800 gold medal relays in the 1972 Olympics.

Greko said he even surprised himself with the time, considering he and the team are two weeks into practice soreness. Breaking the school’s freestyle records was a goal of his at some point, but to make it happen in the first meet was not expected.

“It didn’t seem real to me, but it happened,” Greko said. “It’s pretty crazy that it’s such an old record, by such a fast person.”

Greko wasn’t done there, as he led off the first-place 200-free relay with a 21.70 to set the school record in the 50 free. He also led off a win in the 400 free relay.

