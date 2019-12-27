2019 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Girls Swimming All-Stars

You have free articles remaining.
Athlete of the Year: Taylor Puglisi, sr., Moline
Three-time state qualifier; finished 23rd at state; three-time Western Big 6 Conference and sectional diving champion. Set multiple pool and meet records, including Moline’s six-dive record (293), 11-dive record (483.15), the conference meet record (426.35) and sectional meet record (483.15).
Schyon Drolema, fr., Morrison
Sectional third place in 100 free, fourth place in 50 free; NIIC champion in 400 free relay, second in 100 free, third in 50 free.
Sophie Greko, so., Moline
State qualifier (42nd in 200 free, 30th in 500 free); sectional champion in 200 free, 500 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay; Big 6 champ in 200 free, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay.
Gracen Harmon, sr., Morrison
NIIC champion in 400 free relay.
Kate Henson, so., Morrison
Sectional runner-up in 200 medley relay, fourth in 100 breaststroke; NIIC runner-up in 100 breast.
Gabbi Lopez, sr., Moline
State qualifier (36th in 100 butterfly); sectional champion in 100 fly and runner-up in 200 IM, 200 free relay, 400 free relay; Big 6 champ in 200 IM, 100 fly, 200 free relay, 400 free relay.
Sadie Norman, sr., Morrison
Sectional runner-up in 200 medley relay, fourth in 100 fly, fifth in 100 back; NIIC runner-up in 100 fly and 100 back.
Sarah Norman, sr., Morrison
Sectional runner-up in 200 medley relay, fifth in 100 breast; NIIC champion in 400 free relay.
Olivia Sholl, so., Rock Island
State qualifier in 100 breast (28th); sectional champion in 100 breast, third place in 200 IM; Big 6 champ in 100 breast, runner-up in 200 IM.
Dylan Shrake, so., Moline:
Fourth place at sectional diving; third place at Big 6 diving.
Miriam Trenary, jr., Moline
Sectional third place in 100 breast; Big 6 runner-up in 100 breast.
Clara Van Note, so., Moline
Sectional runner-up in 200 free relay, 400 free relay; sectional fifth place in 100 free.
Olivia White, sr., Moline
Sectional runner-up in 200 free relay and 400 free relay, third place in 200 free and 500 free; Big 6 champion in 500 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay; runner-up in 200 free.
Annika Zemek, so., Moline
Sectional sixth place in 100 breast; Big 6 third place in 100 breast.
Honorable mention
Moline: Hannah Gault, so.; Claire Tarpey, fr. Rock Island: Madelynn DePover, sr.; Bailey Hecker, fr.; Tristan Lambert, sr.; Ella McKinley, jr.; Allyson Smithson, jr. United Township: Jillian Smith, so.