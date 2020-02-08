Big 6 swimmers inspired by Akers' presence as he battles brain cancer

Moline senior swimmer Jay Akers has inspired his teammates and the surrounding community as he battles a cancerous brain tumor. Akers, who has been undergoing radiation treatment Monday through Friday, made the trip from the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City to attend Saturday’s Western Big 6 Conference Meet at Moline.
Akers is aided by a wheelchair but couldn’t help but stand during the close final races as his Maroons finished second as a team to Sterling.
There were plenty of fist bumps and hugs before and after races as he was seated near the starting blocks. Akers said being able to support his teammates in person was a huge source of joy.
“It makes me very happy,” said Akers, who was at the Big 6 meet with his grandparents, John and Linda Jones. “My teammates already gave me support, so I just want to support them.”
Akers said it has been “amazing” to have a team behind him as he fights his battle with a rare type of brain cancer.
“It’s given me a lot of courage,” said Akers, who has every hope he will swim again. “Maybe once I can walk again.”
The Galesburg swimmers also took a moment to show their support for Akers on Saturday during a break between races. The Silver Streaks presented Akers with a donation from the team, and each swimmer took a moment to show their gratitude with him.
“When Galesburg did that for us, it was really emotional for me, and for a lot of us,” said Moline senior Derek Burgin. “It kind of boosted our energy and our drive to push through this adversity.”
“It kind of shows the class of their team and coach,” said Moline coach Michael Roche. “That was very generous.”
Akers’ presence was also a source of inspiration.
“Every time I was behind the blocks, I kept saying to myself, 'You’re doing this for Jay, not for anything else,'” Burgin said. “That’s kind of what pushed me through this meet to go a season-best (time).”
Fans and coaches from both teams took time to show Akers support and gratitude for attending.
“Just having him (Akers) here, kind of completes the team,” said Moline senior Remington Greko.
The Maroons were excited to see their teammate again and crack jokes between races. Akers has not lost his sense of humor.
“He’s always positive,” Burgin said of Akers. “If he wasn’t in that wheelchair, none of us would know. No matter what situation he’s going through, he’s always positive. He’s always for the team, nothing about himself. … It’s amazing to see him come support us, even when he’s really sick.”
A GoFundMe account is set up at gofundme.com/f/6nfpx2-jay-strong to help the family offset expenses.