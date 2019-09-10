Moline
Coach: Michael Roche (2nd year).
Returning starters: Srs.: Gabriella Lopez, Taylor Puglisi, Olivia White; Jrs.: Celia Cervantes, Miriam Trenary; Sophs.: Hannah Gault, Sophie Greko, Dylan Shrake, Clara Van Note, Annika Zemek.
Other returning letterwinners: Srs.: Gabriella Fuentes, Julie Glenn, Syleena Johnson, Renata Lara, Alexis Lindell-Wells, Natalia Raya, Lindsay Sengrasmy, Zoe Zelnio; Jrs.: Abby McBride, Alayna Neal, Yasmin Pannell, Katy Wyffels; Soph.: Michelle Frerich.
Top newcomers: Sr.: Ella Scrutchfield; Jr.: Shanelle Shaw; Soph.: Megan Tarpey; Fr.: Avery Daniel, Lilly Elliott, Arshdeep Kaur, Jessica McGrogan, Eilidh Schaaf, Kaydince Snyder, Claire Tarpey, Diya Vishwakarma, Savanna Wynn.
Coach Roche: "We're returning a great group of girls from last season. Most of the girls had a strong offseason, so we’re excited to see what this season holds. This group has a lot of talent and potential. If they come together, push each other, and trust in the process, the results will take care of themselves and they will have a great season."
Rock Island
Coach: Dave Busch (2nd year at RI, 40th overall).
Returning starters: Srs.: Madelynn DePover, Tristan Lambert, Anna Rowell; Jrs.: Valerie Holland, Ella McKinley, Haylie Roos, Allyson Smithson; Sophs.: Alexis Reynolds, Abbie Roos, Olivia Sholl.
Top newcomers: Srs.: Haley Burroughs, Angelina Cortez, Emily LeVan; Jr.: Kiley Douglas; Sophs.: Phoebe Fuller, Laci Hickenbottom, Jenny Marceleno, Rose Rocillo; Fr.: Ava Dietz, Bailey Hecker.
Coach Busch: "We lost our top two point-getters from last year, but return a good group of girls to work with this year. We have some depth in some events, but am lacking in others. We will need some of the JV kids from last year to step up and help us out on the varsity level this year. We need to keep our noses to the grindstone and work hard every day, and we will see some great improvement over the course of the season."
United Township
Coach: Melissa Messerschmidt (2nd year).
Returning starters: Sr.: Brinley Rodgers; Soph.: Jillian Smith.
Top newcomers: Soph.: Raven Miller.
Coach Messerschmidt: "We are in a rebuilding phase. Ninety percent of our team are new freshmen and sophomores, so we are very bottom heavy."
Monmouth-Roseville
Coach: Courtney Tate (2nd year).
Returning starters: Sophs.: Abby Sikorski, Cally Tate.
Top newcomers: Fr.: Addie Smith.
Coach Tate: "The girls have been working hard in practice in both their land workouts and in the pool. Abby and Cally are our sprinters while Addie is our distance swimmer. Our main focus this season is on strength and technique. Our biggest weakness is our size. With only three swimmers, we don’t have depth and can’t participate in relays. This is only our second season, so we look to grow in the coming years."
Morrison
Coach: Chelsea Brewer (7th year).
Returning starters: Srs.: Gracen Harmon, Sadie Norman, Sara Norman, Sydney Norman; Soph.: Kate Henson.
Other returning letterwinners: Sophs.: Laney Edgeton, Lorilee Hutson, Rosie Knaggs.
Top newcomers: Jr.: Emily Henson; Soph.: Lexi Allen, May Li; Fr.: BayLeigh Brewer, Schyon Drolema, Nelly Gil, Landri Harmon.
Coach Brewer: "I have high expectations for this season. We have more numbers than we have had in decades. We are well-rounded with seasoned veterans and newcomers. With the exception of one swimmer, I have coached all of these girls numerous years when they were younger before high school. Our strength is our depth. We will be able to fill events with solid swimmers. Our relays have been great the past few years, and with more depth, we will be able to be competitive in all three relays and not have to choose two to focus on."