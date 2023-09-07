EDGINGTON – An run that included multiple state championships and a state-record win streak has come to an end.

John Nelson, who led the Rockridge High School softball program to incredible accomplishments, announced his resignation from that position on Thursday morning.

In a social media post, he intimated that he is not done coaching yet, but did not divulge details on his next coaching venture.

“Extremely proud of the program WE re-established as a perennial & record-breaking state contender,” Nelson wrote on Facebook. “6 State trips w/ 4 state titles in 9 seasons - I’m gonna say we left a mark! I am sad to leave but very excited for my next opportunity (Where???? You’ll find out soon!).”

He also resigned his position as a teacher in the Black Hawk Area Special Education District’s Phoenix Program. He said he had been in that capacity for 32 years.

In the social media post, he thanked his players and their families, numerous assistant coaches, Rockridge administrators, his family and program supporters.

“Many people to thank but nobody more than the players & parents who bought in!!” he added. “The buy-in is real. The players put in the blood, sweat & tears to develop their physical, mental, & emotional abilities as softball players, teammates & championship culture builders. I hope you’re proud of the return on your investment- I am beyond proud of you!”

In his nine seasons as coach, Nelson’s program amassed an incredible 279-49 record that included four of the school’s five state titles (2018, 2021, 2022, 2023) and placed third in 2016 and 2019.

With back-to-back undefeated state titles in ’21 and ’22, the Rockets set a state record with 73 consecutive victories that stretched into this past spring before ending.

