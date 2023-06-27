Davenport North stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 11-2 victory over West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 27.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.