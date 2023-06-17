Waukee Northwest needed bonus action to put the nail in the coffin of Bettendorf during a 4-2 OT thriller in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.