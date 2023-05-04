An electrician would've been needed to get Morrison on the scoreboard because Taylor Ridge Rockridge wouldn't allow it in a 13-0 shutout on May 4 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on April 27, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Monmouth-Roseville.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.