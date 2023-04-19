Rock Island put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Orion for a 17-2 victory during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 13, Orion faced off against Sherrard and Rock Island took on Peoria Notre Dame on April 15 at Peoria Notre Dame High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.