An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Sterling turned out the lights on Rock Island 12-2 during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 13, Rock Island faced off against Geneseo and Sterling took on Rock Island Alleman on April 13 at Rock Island Alleman High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.