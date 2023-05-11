Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sherrard put away Monmouth-Roseville 11-1 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on May 4, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Orion and Sherrard took on Manlius Bureau Valley on May 5 at Manlius Bureau Valley High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.