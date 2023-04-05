No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Rock Island as it controlled Rock Island Alleman's offense 3-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in Illinois high school softball on April 5.

In recent action on March 30, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Moline on March 30 at Rock Island High School.

