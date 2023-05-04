Yes, Rock Island looked relaxed while edging East Moline United Township, but no autographs please after its 3-1 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 4.

In recent action on April 27, East Moline United Township faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Sterling on April 27 at Rock Island High School.

