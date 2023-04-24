Sherrard had no answers as Port Byron Riverdale compiled an 18-8 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 24.

In recent action on April 19, Sherrard faced off against Aledo Mercer County and Port Byron Riverdale took on Orion on April 20 at Orion High School.

