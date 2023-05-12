East Moline United Township's defense kept Sherrard under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 12.

In recent action on May 8, Sherrard faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and East Moline United Township took on Rock Island on May 4 at East Moline United Township High School.

