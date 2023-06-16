Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk derailed Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's hopes after a 4-3 verdict at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High on June 16 in Iowa softball action.
In recent action on June 9, Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk faced off against Davenport Central and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport Central on June 12 at Davenport Central High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.