No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Geneseo as it controlled Sterling's offense 10-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 11.

In recent action on May 2, Sterling faced off against East Moline United Township and Geneseo took on Port Byron Riverdale on May 5 at Port Byron Riverdale High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.