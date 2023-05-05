Defense dominated as Geneseo pitched a 7-0 shutout of Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 28, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Princeton and Geneseo took on East Moline United Township on April 27 at Geneseo High School.
