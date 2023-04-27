Sterling's defense throttled Rock Island, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 27.
In recent action on April 19, Rock Island faced off against Orion and Sterling took on Geneseo on April 18 at Sterling High School.
