Moline showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 12-1 at Rock Island Alleman High on April 27 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 19, Rock Island Alleman faced off against East Moline United Township and Moline took on Normal West on April 22 at Normal West High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.