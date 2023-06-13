Maquoketa left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Goose Lake Northeast from start to finish for a 7-1 victory at Goose Lake Northeast High on June 13 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 5, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against West Liberty and Maquoketa took on Wilton on June 3 at Maquoketa High School.

