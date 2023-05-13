Knoxville turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 7-4 win over Aledo Mercer County for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 13.
In recent action on May 8, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op and Knoxville took on Galva on May 9 at Galva High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.